LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Steve Landers officially filed today as a candidate for Little Rock mayor, the first day of filing.

“Today I filed for and plan to be the next Mayor of Little Rock,” Landers stated. “I love our city and believe we have many great things to offer. But the city is currently being mismanaged, and if we don’t turn it around quick, we may never get it back on track.”

Landers is the founder of a chain of Little Rock based auto dealerships.

“I built a business from the ground up, investing in others and helping them to turn their businesses around,” Landers stated. “I will use that experience to help guide our city back to where it needs to be.”

Landers has also cited crime in Little Rock as something he expects to address as should he win the mayoral election. He also lists school advocacy as an area of focus.

Landers is expected to run against current Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Little Rock Businessman Greg Henderson. Both stated they will file to run soon with running for a second term.

The filing deadline is 12 p.m. Aug. 19.