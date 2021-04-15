Kennedy, Ernst introduce bill to defund Planned Parenthood

A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis. On Monday, June 10, 2019, a judge in St. Louis issued another order allowing Missouri’s only abortion clinic to continue operating. Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer granted Planned Parenthood’s request for a preliminary injunction, which extends his temporary restraining order prohibiting Missouri from allowing the clinic’s license to lapse. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLFY) — Senator John Kennedy joined Iowa senator Joni Ernst in introducing the Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act today, according to a press release from Kennedy’s office.

The bill would prevent any taxpayer dollars from going to Planned Parenthood while protecting federal funding for women’s health care services. The bill comes at a time when the Biden administration looks to reverse a rule that prevents Title X funds from going to abortion providers.

“America is home to many health care providers that deliver essential medical services

to women, but Planned Parenthood is not one of them,” said Kennedy. “Planned Parenthood remains

more concerned with ending unborn lives than protecting vulnerable women.”

“The Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act would allow women’s health care

providers to continue providing crucial care and make sure that Louisiana taxpayers

aren’t bankrolling America’s largest abortion mill against their will,” said Kennedy.

“We must always fight to protect the most vulnerable of our society, the unborn,” Ernst said. “Sadly,

President Biden is working to reverse a rule from the previous administration that

prevented taxpayer money from going toward abortion providers.”

“Iowans should not be forced to fund organizations like Planned Parenthood, the nation’s single largest provider of abortions, and this legislation will help put an end to this practice and

redirect those funds to eligible women’s health care providers,” said Ernst.

The Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act prohibits taxpayer dollars from going to

Planned Parenthood. Instead, the bill redirects those funds to other eligible women’s health

care providers and ensures there is no reduction in federal funding for women’s health

services.

Specifically, the Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act would:

• Prohibit the federal funding of Planned Parenthood Federation of America or any of its

affiliate organizations.

• Forbid Planned Parenthood from being eligible for any federal dollars, including

through mandatory expenditures or unobligated funding of individual agencies.

• Protect federal funding for health services for women, including diagnostic laboratory

and radiology services, well-child care, prenatal and postnatal care, immunizations,

cervical and breast cancer screenings and more.

• Prevent reduction in overall federal funding available to support women’s health.

Kennedy previously introduced the Pregnant Women Health and Safety Act and the Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act, which protects vulnerable women and children in the womb.

Text of the Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act is available here.