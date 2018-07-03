Judge's Ruling Blocks AR Abortion Pill Restriction Law Again Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - This evening a federal judge ruled again that the State cannot enforce a law restricting the abortion pill.

Federal Judge Kristine Baker filed a 148 page order issuing the injunction in favor of Planned Parenthood against Arkansas' medical abortion ban law on Monday.

That law was passed in 2015, but has never gone into effect.

It would have required doctors who administer the abortion pill to have a contract with another doctor with hospital admitting privileges.

That would effectively outlaw medication abortion in Arkansas.

In May, the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to rule in this case.

It's unclear what kind of appeals could follow.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's Office released a statement following the federal judge's ruling.

"Attorney General Rutledge is extremely disappointed in Judge Baker’s decision to issue a preliminary injunction allowing Planned Parenthood and Little Rock Family Planning Clinic to provide medication abortions without protecting the health of pregnant women. Under this preliminary injunction, medication abortion providers can now administer these procedures without the necessary safety net available to women who experience emergencies and complications. Last year, the 8th Circuit unanimously ruled that Judge Baker’s original attempt to block this law was incorrect. Today’s order is completely inconsistent with the 8th Circuit’s decision and Attorney General Rutledge will appeal to the 8th Circuit and do everything in her power to protect the lives of Arkansas women."

