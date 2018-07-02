JD Neeley Appointed to AR Game & Fish Commission

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. JD Neeley with Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Photo: Gov. Asa Hutchinson Facebook page.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson today appointed JD Neeley of Camden to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

“JD Neeley loves the outdoors, he loves to hunt, and through his membership in a dozen boards, associations and his church, he has shown a commitment to serve others,” Governor Hutchinson said. “His experience as a businessman and his knowledge of the land as a forester, an appraiser and a Realtor will make him a valuable member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and give him an appreciation of our state’s conservation efforts.”

Mr. Neeley will replace Commissioner Steve Cook, who is chairman of the board. Commissioner Ford Overton will be the new chairman.

“We are blessed in Arkansas to have such a rich, beautiful combination of landscapes, ecosystems and habitat, and an abundant assortment of wildlife,” Mr. Neeley said. “I’m deeply honored and humbled to be able to serve the governor and the state to help manage the wildlife and continue to practice conservation.

“I have spent a career in forestry, and I understand that good forestry is good wildlife management. With a healthy forest, we can have healthy wildlife. I want us to continue to work with private land owners, to expand good management and good wildlife practice,” he continued. “But our children are our most valuable resource. We have got to bring the next generation into the outdoors. We are losing touch with the outdoors.”

Mr. Neeley is president of Neeley Forestry Service and Principal Broker for United Country Neeley Forestry.

He has served as a general appraiser specializing in timberland, cattle and pasture land, and recreational properties for 25 years. He has also worked as a licensed broker for the sale of timberland investment and recreational properties for 22 years.

Mr. Neeley and his wife, Beth, have a son and a daughter. Daniel works at the family’s firm; Taylor is studying pharmacy at UAMS. Mr. Neeley and his family are members at First Baptist Camden. He teaches the college and career Sunday school class, and he and Daniel are deacons.

His positions include membership on the boards of the Arkansas Forestry Association and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation.

Game and Fish commissioners are appointed for 7-year terms.