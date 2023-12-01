FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas was one of the members of the United States House to vote on December 1 to expel Rep. George Santos, ending the New York Republican’s tenure in Congress.

Womack talked with Perry Elyaderani at KNWA/FOX24 about the expulsion vote and how it could affect the future of the country’s politics.

KNWA/FOX24: Thank you so much for taking the time to talk today. We had a historic vote in Congress, one of the few times in our nation’s history that we’ve expelled a member of Congress. Your vote being a part of that. Obviously, this was a break from what Mike Johnson was recommending for the caucus. What were your thoughts going into this vote for why you voted the way you did?

Rep. Steve Womack: Well, first of all, it wasn’t the first time that I voted to expel George Santos. We had a vote about three weeks ago, and I said then that I thought he should go.

There was plenty of evidence. There was absolutely no dispute because of his own admission to the lies, and to the corruption and to the illegal activity that he did with his campaign. And frankly, it is my opinion that leadership got this one wrong, that leadership is on the wrong side of history. And, I’ve heard all the excuses and due process. I’ve heard the excuses of, you know, “A person is innocent until proven guilty,” and that entire spectrum of excuses. Given, that the worst one of the bunch, and my guess is why leadership went the direction it did, was, “Wow, when we lose him, we’re going to be down another one, and our majority is already thin and we could be on the on the cusp of losing the majority.” That is a horrible reason to keep somebody like George Santos on the payroll of the United States taxpayer. So, I voted against it for principled reasons.

The guy has admitted to the wrongdoing. He’ll have his day in court. That’s guaranteed by our Constitution. He’ll get his due process. But, nowhere in the Constitution does it say that you get due process in front of your fellow members who have the constitutional authority to take punitive action against you if they find reason to do so? And, the ethics report was damning. His own admission was against him, and he had made a mockery of the institution and continued to be a sideshow and a punch line, if you will, for the activities of the House of Representatives. It is too, too important an organization. The country is too important to me personally to allow a person like this to be a constant distraction and a sideshow to the otherwise important work of the United States House of Representatives.

KNWA/FOX24: You mentioned the reasons for why maybe why some people said, “Let’s excuse this at least for now.” And you mentioned the obvious gap that it would create in the House. But would you mind summarizing again for me those points in addition to that, that final point of the gap in the House?

Rep. Steve Womack: Yeah. Well, a lot of people have. I’m sure many of the the “no” votes came from people who feel strongly about due process, and due process is a constitutional privilege to anybody charged in a court of law. You get your day in court, and George Santos will get his day in court. It won’t be for many more months, almost a year from now, in September of next year, when he’ll go to trial, that he’ll have his day in court. He’ll have a chance to defend himself. My guess is he’ll never go to court, that he’ll cop a plea because his own admissions of his wrongdoing work against him in a court of law. He’ll have that, so I think you can throw the whole due process argument out of the equation with regard to the vote to expel.

There are others that think it’s unprecedented to expel somebody before they have a conviction that it’s never been done before, and that may be true. There have been only five people expelled from Congress, a couple of them after they’ve been convicted, others for issues involving their loyalty to the United States of America. But, I would also hasten to remind you that many other people have done something far less egregious than George Santos and left the House of Representatives on their own. They resigned their position, and George Santos had the opportunity to resign his position and saved himself from being recorded in history as the sixth person expelled from Congress. He chose not to do that, just as he chose not to appear to defend himself before the Ethics Committee. So, I think the arguments about due process, or precedent or — even the most egregious of all of them — was this notion that if we lose Santos, we could lose the majority eventually.

Because there’s still an idea that Kevin McCarthy will eventually resign. Another member has taken another job a little bit later on, and he’ll he’ll leave his position. So, there will be a void, if you will. There will be a reduction in the number of members present on the House side, on the Republican side, in the majority that could jeopardize our majority. Again, I just believe that is a terrible reason to say we’ll keep a liar and a cheat among our ranks because we need his vote. That’s just an awful reason to vote to preserve his position in Congress.

I said a minute ago that, and I believe this in my heart, and I will address this personally with our leadership team, leadership was on the wrong side of this. And, they gave indications, they teased, Mike Johnson did, that he was troubled by the allegations against Santos. And, then he had long conversations with Santos over the Thanksgiving weekend in hopes of convincing Santos to resign. That did not happen. And, I think he sent the message that leadership was going to take a strong position on this particular issue, and then signaled the day before that they were not going to vote to expel Santos. And, that creates an opportunity for other committee chairmen and other people who aspire to be in leadership or in other forms of leadership in our conference to follow suit. So, I think that’s why Santos was spared a majority of the majority from voting to expel him. But there is still well over 100 people on the Republican side that felt as I do, that the acts that he had committed were unbecoming a member of Congress and that he should henceforth be be expelled from Congress. And, we took that action here today.

KNWA/FOX24: What message do you hope that this vote in this ousting signals? That it could garner support from within the party of the person being ousted? If you are someone like Santos or you conduct your behavior in a way that he allegedly did, that your own party could move against you like this. Is that the message?

Rep. Steve Womack: That’s a great observation, and I’m glad you asked. Had the leadership position prevailed, and we would have fallen short of the 290 or so votes necessary to expel Santos, we would have re-established the bar, as it were, for conduct of a member of Congress at a much lower level. I think what we do with this vote, with the expulsion of Santos, we have now sent a message to congressmen sitting or future congressmen that if you commit acts equivalent or even maybe less than this, then you run the risk of losing your seat in Congress without a vote of the people. And, I think that is a very strong message to would-be congressmen of the future, that we have rules and regulations in place, laws in place, regarding the use of your campaign and the code of conduct, it may be unwritten, that you need to adhere to when you’re running for Congress and establishing your congressional credentials, and Santos violated every single one of those.

Now, I’m standing here today with a U.S. military academy shirt on. I chair the board at West Point, big Army-Navy game in a week from tomorrow. And the honor code at West Point that kids from the third District of Arkansas adhere to when they go there is “Do not lie, cheat or steal or tolerate those that do.” George Santos violated every single tenet of the West Point honor code. And frankly, I think that over 100 members of my own conference voted to tolerate that kind of behavior, and that’s troubling to me. So, I think it’s important that the message is sent and has been sent to current congressmen and future potential congressmen that we’re going to examine your behavior as you run for Congress and as you serve in Congress, so that you are kept to the highest professional standards that are out there. I believe the American public agrees with me that members of Congress, the greatest legislative body of the greatest country on the planet, should be held to a much higher standard. And, Mr. Santos has fallen woefully short of even the most basic of those standards.

KNWA/FOX24: Moving forward, in terms of implications, the implication now that he is ousted and that there is a seat to fill. Do you feel like the long-term detriment or attention that he could have potentially brought to the Republican Party could be higher than the impact most immediately felt by a vacant seat for the Republican Party in the House?

Rep. Steve Womack: Yeah, and I’ll give you an example. So his fellow New York representatives are friends of mine and particularly the guys on Long Island. And, they have explained to me that Gov. Hochul has a ten day period where she’s got to set up a special election after expulsion. So, she’s on the clock now. And, that special election will happen sometime early in the year. And, once that special election is over and the new member is seated, they become an incumbent in running for re-election. And, I think what a lot of my New York colleagues feared was that if he remained in Congress and stayed, then, next September, when his criminal trial begins, there will be a constant headline in the New York press about George Santos, which could have a harmful effect on the re-election of several members on Long Island and in New York proper that are standing for re-election, that could be associated by brand with Santos. And so, that’s not the reason that I voted the way I voted. But I can surely understand why the New York delegation was concerned about Santos remaining in Congress beyond today.

KNWA/FOX24: Well, we’ve covered a lot here about this topic, and we do appreciate your time responding as you did on the day of. Is there any anything else that’s come up over the course of our conversation you feel is important to include?

Rep. Steve Womack: Only that now maybe Congress can get back to the important work that it has ahead of it. You know, we’ve got a defense bill that we’ve got to wrestle to the ground, FAA reauthorization, farm bill that is, you know, that has been punted into next September. And then, the appropriations work, the funding of the government, because we’re now on the clock and January 19 will be the first deadline that we have to hit in order to fund the remainder of the fiscal year for government. I’m hoping that next week we’ll get a top-line number that the appropriators can work with and settle the appropriations process once and for all for fiscal ’24, which we’re well into right now.

Putting the Santos issue aside now gives us the opportunity to move into some more very important work on behalf of the American public. And, that’s what they want us to be doing.