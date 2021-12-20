Hutchinson signs 3 executive orders on infrastructure, state audits and power disruption

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed three executive orders on Monday that provide recommendations for use of federal infrastructure funds, align audits in certain executive branch agencies and create the Energy Resources Council to improve coordination and planning during extreme weather and other emergencies that threaten the state’s power and communications grids.

“Each of these Executive Orders will improve coordination and help guide resources within state government,” Hutchinson said.

The Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee will recommend how to best use the portion of the federal money that is being returned to the state.

Hutchinson said the winter storms in February were a reminder of the toll that a natural disaster can take, which is why he created the Arkansas Energy Resources Council.

“The members of the council will facilitate ongoing conversations between state agencies and leaders in the energy sector so that we are as prepared as possible to deal with extreme events that can cause power outages and interfere with communication,” Hutchinson said.

The third executive order requires certain auditors in cabinet-level departments to report to the Office of Internal Audit.

These are the three executive orders and an explanation of each: