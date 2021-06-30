Human Rights Campaign announces plans to sue Arkansas, other states, in opposition to transgender bans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Human Rights Campaign on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Florida’s transgender sports ban while also announcing future lawsuits against Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi.

Arkansas has taken on heavy criticism from the LGBTQ community since passing recent legislation which focused on transgender athletes participating in sports and a ban on gender-confirming treatments or surgeries for transgender youth.

“Given the unprecedented onslaught of state legislative attacks, we have a responsibility to utilize every tool in our belt to safeguard the LGBTQ community, including suing the states that infringe upon our civil rights,” said Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David. “Kids just want to play sports, and are confused about why their state’s leaders, who are elected to represent them, are so determined to hurt them.”

California on Monday added Arkansas, Florida and 3 other states to a list of places where state employee travel is forbidden except under limited circumstances because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

When asked on Tuesday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responded to the travel ban by saying, “You sort of just shrug your shoulders at California,” adding that he does not consider the action a “significant factor.”