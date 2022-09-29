LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the November elections drawing closer, this is an excellent time to check if your voter registration is valid and know how to register if it is not valid.

Arkansas voter registration status is simple to check at the Secretary of State’s voter confirmation website. Once there, enter your name and birthdate and see if you are on record.

If you are on record, you will also be able to see where you may vote.

You may not be on record. Since 2020, according to Get Loud Arkansas, over 104,000 have been purged from the state voter records.

If you are not a registered voter, you must fill out and mail a voter registration application. Arkansas does not offer online voter registration, so it is essential to have your paperwork filled out and postmarked before the Oct. 10 deadline.

Registration forms may be picked up at your local county clerk’s office, revenue or DMV office, public library, disability agency, or military recruitment office. You can also call the Arkansas Secretary of State Elections Division at 1-800-482-1127 or download the form from the Secretary of State website.

The form requires you to enter your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your social security number. If you do not have one you can still register but will only be able to submit a provisional ballot.

You are officially registered when your county clerk has recorded you as a voter. That office will send you a notice when you have been registered.

Early voting begins Oct. 24.