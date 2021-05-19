Hill, Womack break with GOP leadership, vote in favor of Jan. 6 commission

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then-President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. House of Representatives voted today to create an independent commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The legislation will now go to the Senate.

U.S. Reps. Steve Womack of Rogers and French Hill of Little Rock have voted to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro and Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs voted against the commission.

Congressman Hill issued this statement after the vote:

“In the days following January 6th, I called for a bipartisan commission to review the incident that occurred at our U.S. Capitol. This is why, in January, I cosponsored Rep. Rodney Davis’s proposal to establish said bipartisan commission,” said Rep. Hill. “I want answers from Speaker Pelosi on the lack of adequate security in the U.S. Capitol during that day. More importantly, understanding the events of January 6th is critical so that the instances of heroism can be recognized, and the errors made will never be repeated.” Congressman French Hill

Congressman Womack issued a statement as well:

“The American people deserve to know the truth behind the events of January 6th. Many unanswered questions remain—not the least of which are decisions out of the Speaker’s office regarding actionable intelligence apparently ignored prior to the event. We need those answers. I believe the structure, as designed by Representatives John Katko and Bennie Thompson, is fair, transparent, and affords no side an advantage. The insurrection was a black eye on America, and every effort must be made to ensure an event like this never happens again.”

As of the publishing of this article, neither Congressman Crawford or Congressman Westerman have issued a public statement about the vote.