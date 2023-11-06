LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will endorse former President Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

The network is reporting Sanders will make the announcement in Florida near Miami, where Trump is holding a counter-programming event while the candidate debate takes place elsewhere that evening. Trump has skipped the two previous debates as well.

Sanders had been Trump’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019. Her election to Arkansas governor in 2022 made her the first female governor of the Natural State and the youngest governor in the country.

Sanders’ possible endorsement would be a turn away from former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson has spoken out against Trump on multiple occasions, most recently on Saturday in Florida.

According to The Hill, Hutchinson was booed by the Florida crowd after stating there was a significant likelihood Trump would be found guilty of a felony in 2024.

Gov. Sander’s office had not commented on the NBC report at this time. This story will be updated if a statement is received.