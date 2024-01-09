LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 News sat down with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take a look back at 2023 and look forward to 2024.

Sanders made headlines almost immediately, signing several executive orders and signing into law the massive education reform known as Arkansas LEARNS, known for its focus on school choice.

Other headlines were not as positive after she called a special session in August which, resulted in tax cuts for Arkansans, but also new restrictions on the state’s Freedom of Information Act. A scaled-down version of the proposed FOIA legislation would eventually be passed.

When asked about people accusing Sanders of trying to hide something or be less transparent, the governor refuted the claims and brought up her efforts to directly talk to Arkansans.

“We had over 170 events so we can communicate directly with the press but also with the people of the state,” Sanders said. “I’m proud of the fact that we’re one of the most transparent administrations we’ve had.”

Just days after the FOIA changes were signed into law, the hashtag #Lecterngate would begin circulating on social media, stemming from a nearly $19,000 lectern that documents revealed the governor’s office had purchased with taxpayer funds. The Republican Party of Arkansas would later reimburse the governor’s office for the purchase.

Findings from a legislative audit looking into the purchase have yet to be released. The governor said she has encouraged the audit.

“I think a lot of times people who are the loud minority want to create distractions and take away from some of the tremendous success we’ve had over the last year,” the governor stated. “People have real concerns and things that keep them up at night.”

Over the course of the year, the governor’s LEARNS Act faced lawsuits and referendums to repeal it, and the state’s Protect Act was challenged by the Board of Corrections.

The governor believes that second law is key to protecting Arkansans.

“There’s very little that government has a more important and serious obligation than to help provide and protect the citizens we’ve been elected to serve,” Sanders said. “We have a handful of people that want to stand in the way of that.”

A circuit judge recently ruled in the Board of Correction’s favor, stating that the state cannot add more prison beds because of the lack of staffing and space. The judge’s ruling stripped the governor’s control of the Secretary of Corrections and placed him back under the Corrections Board.

Sanders explained that even after the recent ruling, she is determined to make changes in the state’s corrections system

“I think one of the biggest pieces is starting on the new prison, which allows us to expand capacity. We have existing space,” she stated. “I’m not going to stop until we do everything we can that helps keep our community safer”

Notably, when she was inaugurated Sanders and her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, became the first-ever father-daughter governor duo. The governor stated that her parents support her as she creates her own path as governor of Arkansas.

“I’m very much my own person.. like to pave my own way,” she said. “But no matter what I do, my parents are extremely proud of me and they’re my biggest cheerleaders.”