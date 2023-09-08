LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has officially called for a special session to begin Monday, September 11.

The focus, she said, will be on three things: Freedom of Information Act revisions, streamlining state government, and tax cuts. The focus though, based on press questions, appeared to be on the FOIA updates.

“Our current FOIA laws put me and my kids at risk,” Sanders said.

That risk comes from the public being able to access where she travels, how they get there, and who comes along- like her family.

Sanders pointed out violent people who have put her life at risk since her days as White House Press Secretary, then on her campaign and now as governor.

She referenced a man who pled guilty last month in Oklahoma for trying to kill her. Sanders added that state police have discovered that showing her travel – even after it has already happened – exposes her patterns and makes it easier for people to track her in the future.

“We will update sections of the law so that the sources and methods Arkansas State Police uses to protect me and my family outside of the governor’s mansion are not subject to disclosure,” Sanders said.

Democrat State Representative Ashley Hudson (D-Little Rock) said while she supports protecting the governor’s kids, she will be voting against the bill.

“It pulls a lot of things like personnel and processes and services and supplies under the umbrella of security,” Hudson said.

Hudson also pointed to “deliberative privilege” she feels the bill would result in. While she believes attorney-client privilege is beneficial in some cases, she said there are certain things the public should be able to be aware of.

“I think one thing the public should be able to access is the process by which the state makes decisions,” she said. “I think often times the process leading up to the decision is just as important as what that new rule would be.”

Governor Sanders noted that it is not just her security she is concerned about, but the state’s.

“Somebody suing the state of Arkansas can FOIA our attorneys to determine our legal strategy,” Sanders said. “That is not just crazy, it is a waste of taxpayer resources.”

Hudson said she is not sure if the bill will pass or not, even with a republican majority in the legislature. There have been no indications yet on any republicans against the bill.

“I think there’s a way to be responsive to FOIA without having to do this big overhaul and still make sure we’re taking care of the safety and security of her kids,” Hudson said.