Arkansas leaders wish President-elect Biden well as he takes the Oath of Office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to give his well wishes to President-elect Joe Biden before he takes his oath of office.

Wishing the president-elect well, Hutchinson took the opportunity to share a piece of presidential advice with an Arkansas connection.

Today a new president will be inaugurated. I wish the best for @JoeBiden as he takes on this immense responsibility. As President George H.W. Bush wrote to President Clinton after the 1992 election, “Your success now is our country’s success.” — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 20, 2021

Hutchinson is in Washington D.C. attending the inauguration.

Former President Bill Clinton sent out a tweet with video expressing his congratulations and recognition of the historic day and the work ahead.

I am honored to be here to witness the Inauguration of @POTUS Joe Biden and @VP Kamala Harris in a ceremony that has affirmed our democracy and celebrated the best of what America stands for. I send my congratulations, best wishes, and prayers as they begin their important work. pic.twitter.com/AR3IvfpeZt — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 20, 2021

Congressman Bruce Westerman and U.S. Senator John Boozman also posted on Twitter a hopeful outlook in working with the incoming administration

Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration! Despite our political differences, I sincerely hope to work with this administration on the bipartisan issues that affect Arkansas the most. — Rep. Bruce Westerman (@RepWesterman) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to Pres. Biden & VP Harris on this Inauguration Day. I pray for them as they embark on this journey of leadership during a very difficult time for our country. We will work together on the issues we agree on while always maintaining the courage of our convictions. — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) January 20, 2021

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also left a promising message toward the transfer of power in the White House.

Today, we witnessed a hallmark of American democracy, the peaceful transition of power as President @JoeBiden & Vice Pres. @KamalaHarris have been sworn into office. I pray that God will grant this new Administration the wisdom to lead the greatest nation the world has ever seen. — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) January 20, 2021

Congressman French Hill released a statement as well just after President Biden was sworn in that stated:

“I congratulate the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden. From the first inauguration in 1789 that saw George Washington installed as the first American president to today’s inauguration installing the 46th, one constant remains: the peaceful transfer of power.



“I will work with President Biden and his administration to increase opportunities for all Arkansans and Americans and to elevate those we serve. Our nation and her resolve have been tested over the past week, and I call on my colleagues in the Legislative Branch — Democrats and Republicans alike – to find unity in the purpose of honoring our Constitution, preserving our Republic, and calling on each of us to advance our nation for the good of all of our citizens.”