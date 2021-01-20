Arkansas leaders wish President-elect Biden well as he takes the Oath of Office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to give his well wishes to President-elect Joe Biden before he takes his oath of office.
Wishing the president-elect well, Hutchinson took the opportunity to share a piece of presidential advice with an Arkansas connection.
Hutchinson is in Washington D.C. attending the inauguration.
Former President Bill Clinton sent out a tweet with video expressing his congratulations and recognition of the historic day and the work ahead.
Congressman Bruce Westerman and U.S. Senator John Boozman also posted on Twitter a hopeful outlook in working with the incoming administration
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also left a promising message toward the transfer of power in the White House.
Congressman French Hill released a statement as well just after President Biden was sworn in that stated:
“I congratulate the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden. From the first inauguration in 1789 that saw George Washington installed as the first American president to today’s inauguration installing the 46th, one constant remains: the peaceful transfer of power.
“I will work with President Biden and his administration to increase opportunities for all Arkansans and Americans and to elevate those we serve. Our nation and her resolve have been tested over the past week, and I call on my colleagues in the Legislative Branch — Democrats and Republicans alike – to find unity in the purpose of honoring our Constitution, preserving our Republic, and calling on each of us to advance our nation for the good of all of our citizens.”