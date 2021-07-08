Gov. Asa Hutchinson elected as chair of National Governors Association

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Governors Association ended their virtual summer session after selecting Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson as the 2021-2022 NGA chair.

This past year Gov. Hutchinson served as vice-chair for the organization.

“This is a highlight of my time as governor, and my pledge is to use the platform to build on the areas where Republicans and Democrats agree and work to remove the obstacles in Washington where we can,” Hutchinson said. “One of my most important missions will be to help facilitate the states’ partnership with the White House as we guide the nation out of the pandemic. We must combat the fear that many have expressed about getting a vaccination.”

Hutchinson is the third Arkansas governor elected as chairman for the NGA.

Bill Clinton and Mike Huckabee held the position during their respective terms.