GOP Tariff Worries

WASHINGTON - In response to President Trump’s tariffs against imported steel and aluminum, Canada struck back over the weekend—enacting tariffs against billions of dollars of US exports to that country.

And Mexico, China, and the European Union are all threatening to make US exports more expensive with tariffs of their own.

The US Chamber of Commerce is not pleased with the President’s trade policies.

President Trump’s hard line on trade policy is creating deep concern within his own party. The retaliatory tariffs from Canada, Mexico, and China go into effect this week.

In the attached video, our Washington correspondent Drew Petrimoulx reports even strong supporters of the President have begun to worry out loud about potential damage to businesses and workers in their states.