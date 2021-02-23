Georgia’s David Perdue says he will not run for US Senate in 2022

GEORGIA (WRBL) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., released a statement Tuesday saying he will not run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. The announcement comes after he filed a statement of candidacy on Feb. 15.

After losing the highly contested Jan. 5, 2021, runoff for the Senate to Democrat Jon Ossoff, Perdue’s potential political future had been unknown. The Feb. 15 filing for the 2022 midterm election would have had the longtime Georgia Republican facing off against Georgia’s other recently elected Democratic senator, Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock had previously defeated incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler for Georgia’s other U.S. Senate seat during the same Jan. 5 runoff. The Warnock-Loeffler race was to fill the final two years of the seat vacated when Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned at the end of 2019.

Now, Perdue released a prepared statement alongside his wife that read: