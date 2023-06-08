LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Supreme Court made what some are calling a surprising decision on congressional redistricting and former President Trump could soon face a federal indictment.

Dean Emeritus and distinguished professor of law at the William Bowen School of Law John Dipippa stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss these legal headlines and what impact they could have for Arkansas.

According to the Hill, in a 5-4 decision, the court affirmed a lower ruling that ordered the GOP-led state to create a new map with an additional majority-Black district.