LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Republican State Senator and Lieutenant Governor candidate Jason Rapert has been appointed to the state library board this week by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The appointment comes amidst of a legal battle between the state and a few libraries in Arkansas over Act 372.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked two sections of the law, where librarians and booksellers could face criminal charges for allowing any books deemed “inappropriate” accessible to kids.

“It’s important we create a place where children can be educated, while not having people use our libraries as a place of indoctrination,” Rapert said Tuesday in an interview.

Republicans have said for months now, in support of the law, that the goal is to prevent pornographic material from being in the kid’s section of libraries.

Those on the other side of the issue have argued that, instead, it is an attack on books that do not align with conservative messaging, like those that deal with LGBTQ+ or race topics.

“Do I want inappropriate things in front of kids? No, but I also want someone who is going to be able to handle it in the best interest of Arkansas and make the decisions, and be respectful,” Republican State Sen. Bryan King (R-Green Forrest) said.

King posted on X Tuesday that he would oppose Rapert’s appointment in the state senate confirmation process, expected to happen in December.

King told KARK 4 News his stance on Rapert has less to do with Rapert’s stance on the “obscene material” in Act 372, and more on his past leadership and conduct.

“I don’t want someone on one extreme or the other that is in that decision-making process,” King said.

Rapert also told KARK 4 News in his interview Tuesday that once confirmed, he would suggest the board consider suspending funds from any libraries suing the state like the few in Arkansas currently involved in the ongoing legal battle with Arkansas over the new law.

“I find it troubling that we’d be dispensing funds to a library system that has decided to attack the state of Arkansas in litigation,” Rapert said.

Rapert said he would then consider giving that funding to other libraries that are following state policies.

In response to King’s plans to oppose his confirmation, Rapert said he has received more support than pushback, including from state legislators.

“I wasn’t out here looking for an appointment,” Rapert said. “I was called and asked to serve. I have great respect and work well with many of my colleagues that are still there.”

The governor’s spokesperson provided a statement regarding the appointments of Rapert and Shari Bales to the state library board.

“Part of the stated responsibilities of the library board is to provide effective leadership to improve public libraries, which the Governor believes her appointees will do by working to protect and educate kids, not indoctrinate them,” the statement said.