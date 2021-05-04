Former Arkansas GOP chairman running for lieutenant governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP/KARK) — Former Arkansas Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb announced Tuesday he’s running for lieutenant governor next year, making him the third GOP candidate to seek the state’s No. 2 constitutional office.

I am running for Lieutenant Governor of Arkansas in 2022! See my announcement below: #arpx pic.twitter.com/ITJKbHR3fB — Doyle Webb (@DoyleWebbAR) May 4, 2021

“I look forward to a vigorous campaign and getting out in the state and visiting with the people I’ve visited with for the last 10 to 12 years,” Webb said.

The other Republicans running for the seat are state Sen. Jason Rapert and state Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe.

Bledsoe released the following statement on Webb’s announcement:

“We welcome Doyle Webb to the Lt Governor’s race and look forward to discussing a wide range of issues with him. However, our metric does not change. We fundamentally believe the people of Arkansas want a new type of candidate and not more of the same. Our state needs new ideas and faces— individuals with significant private sector experience— not the same revolving door of career politicians running for every office.” Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe

The state’s current lieutenant governor, Tim Griffin, is barred by term limits from seeking reelection next year. Griffin is running for the Republican nomination for attorney general.

Webb, 65, is a former state senator who chaired the state GOP from 2008 through 2020, a period where Republicans became the state’s majority party. He served five years as chief of staff for former Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller, who died in office in 2006.

Webb is married to state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Webb, who won her seat on the state’s highest court last year.

Webb said he submitted his resignation last month as Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s redistricting director, and his resignation took effect on Friday.