LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The former head of the Democratic Party of Arkansas has died, party officials said Thursday.

According to a release, former chairman Ron Oliver died Oct. 11 at his North Little Rock home. The statement noted it was Oliver’s 77th birthday.

Oliver served as the party chair from 2001-2005, then served 15 years as the director of the Arkansas Racing Commission. Party representatives said many in the state could trace their start in politics back to Oliver’s generosity and his keen eye for talent.

Party chair Grant Tennille praised Oliver for his loyalty and dedication.

Pictures of Oliver provided by the Arkansas Democrats

“In recent days, Ron was talking to me about the future of the Democratic Party of Arkansas and how he could help us,” he said. “There just wasn’t any talk of retiring or taking it easy, at least when it came to politics. Ron was a Democrat, full stop. This Party will feel his loss.”

Funeral and memorial arrangements have not been shared publicly at the time of this story’s publishing.