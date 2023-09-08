LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A federal judge has granted a hold on an Arkansas law designed to clamp down on potentially intoxicating hemp product sales.

Judge Billy Roy Wilson placed an injunction on Arkansas Act 629 on Thursday, citing its conflict with federal law and its confusing language. He also stated his injunction was in the public interest.

Act 629 was signed in April and prohibits the sale of hemp products, such as those made with or containing delta-8, containing excess tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the intoxicating ingredient in marijuana. It also requires anyone selling or manufacturing hemp products to have a yearly license.

The act was intended to close what legislators called a loophole in the 2018 federal farm bill that allowed the sale of hemp products provided they had less than 0.3% THC.

In his opinion granting the injunction, Wilson cited the law’s constitutional conflict.

“Clearly, under the 2018 Farm Bill, Arkansas can regulate hemp production and even ban it outright if it is so inclined. The legislature seems to have tried to keep the parts of the program it likes (purely industrial uses) and eliminate the parts it doesn’t (human consumption). That may very well be an acceptable distinction as it applies to the state’s criminal code, but changing definitions in a federal program, which it has already fully joined, is not a constitutionally valid way to do it.” Court order 4:23-CV-00718-BRW, pg. 14

The judge also cited language in Act 629 “that would confuse even an exceptionally intelligent reader,” including terms for hemp products or the effects of THC that were not defined in the legislation. He also cited a clause in the legislation that attempted to regulate the transportation of THC-containing products for vagueness.

Finally, the judge called out the public interest in enforcing Act 629, stating: “The public does not have an interest in the enforcement of a statute that Plaintiffs have shown likely violates the Constitution.”

Plaintiffs in the case are Fayetteville hemp producer Bio Gen, LLC, Drippers Vape Shop, Smoker Friendly, a tobacco product producer with multiple stores, none in Arkansas, and Hometown Hero which sells CBD products. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana that does not contain THC.

The case was brought against Arkansas, naming Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

In addition to granting the injunction, Wilson also denied the state’s motion to dismiss the case.

A Working 4 You investigation in March found delta-8 was being sold throughout the state without regulation due to a loophole in federal law. In some cases, people reported an unexpected reaction to what they thought was a harmless hemp product.