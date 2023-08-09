LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A ballot issue in Ohio getting national attention hits close to home in Arkansas.

On Tuesday, Ohio voters decided against a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to change the state’s constitution. Issue 1 would have raised the bar for future constitutional amendments to 60% from a bare majority.

Many have said this was a proxy battle over the proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights that will be on Ohio’s ballots in November.

In 2022, Arkansans voted against a similar measure raising the threshold to 60%. For the Natural State, the specific topic of abortion rights was not part of the argument related to that issue at the time, though some are comparing the two measures based on what they sought to do: make it harder to change the constitution.

“What happened in Ohio last night, why it is important in Arkansas is that it should send a message to the members of our general assembly to keep your hands off our direct democracy,” said Arkansas attorney, David Couch.

Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester (R-Cave Springs) went on to support a bill in the 2023 legislative session that was a different effort to make it harder to amend the state constitution. The bill passed and is now Act 236, known as the Voter Protection Act of 2023. It raises the requirement for voters to gather petition signatures from 15 counties to 50 counties in order to repeal a law through a referendum.

“What we did with Act 236 in Arkansas was say that more counties had to be at play,” Hester said. “It was protecting our rural parts of Arkansas.”

Hester added that it is unfair to Arkansas to go to a few small areas for signatures that could change laws across the entire state.

As an example, he pointed to an issue in Pope County several years ago.

“We saw something happen 6 or 8 years ago in Arkansas where Pope County ended up getting a casino that their county voted against,” Hester said.

Couch, on the other hand, has filed a lawsuit against Act 236. Couch said the general assembly passing Act 236 is a clear case of overriding the wills of voters.

“It is two different things,” Hester said. “One is a voting threshold, the other is saying we are going to include everyone in Arkansas.”

Couch said it’s organizations like CAPES (Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students) who are hurt by this law.

As of last week, CAPES failed in its measures to repeal the LEARNS Act through a referendum. The group got signatures across 48 counties, just two shy of the 50 minimum under Act 246.

“It is part of a national effort by politicians to curtail the power of the people,” Couch said. “That is what it is all about: power. People need power over politicians.”

Couch said as of this week he will be filing a motion for a hearing over Act 236. Both he and Hester said they are confident they will win the lawsuit. We will continue to follow it and keep you updated.