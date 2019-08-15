Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar to speak in Little Rock Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who’s running for president, will speak in the Capital City on Thursday.

The Democrat will hold an afternoon news conference as part of a Democratic Party of Arkansas event.

The news conference will be held at 1:30 at the State Capitol. You’ll be able to watch via our live stream.

Senator Klobuchar will be joined by Moms Demand Action and local elected officials to speak about the recent tragedies in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton, her plan to reduce gun violence and the need for immediate action by the Senate and the White House.

On Thursday evening, Senator Klobuchar will be the keynote speaker at the Democratic Party of Arkansas’ Naturally Blue Evening.

Senator Klobuchar will meet with local Democrats in Little Rock and discuss the importance of bridging the rural-urban divide, putting forward an optimistic agenda that works for all Americans and winning up and down the ballot in 2020.