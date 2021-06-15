Democratic candidate Christopher Jones announces run for Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Another candidate is throwing his hat in the mix for the top job of Arkansas governor.

Democratic candidate Christopher Jones announced his run for governor on Tuesday via a video on Facebook and Twitter.

My family has been in this state for 7 generations. If there's one thing that's clear: Arkansas deserves better than division and discord.



I'm running for governor to build opportunity for all of us. #weARone #FaithInAR pic.twitter.com/XR0WyLOJwx — Christopher Jones (@JonesForAR) June 15, 2021

Jones is an ordained minister, physicist and served as the executive director and lead maker at the North Little Rock-based Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub since 2018 before stepping down from that position in April of 2021.

After accepting a full NASA scholarship, he was educated at Morehouse College where he studied physics and math and then moved on to MIT studying nuclear engineering and receiving a Ph.D. in urban planning.

Jones lives in Little Rock with his wife, Dr. Jerrilyn Jones, and two daughters.

Currently, there are two Republicans who have declared their intentions to run, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and current Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Democratic challengers in that race are Anthony Bland, a public school teacher and nominee for Lieutenant Governor in 2018, James “Rus” Russell, a small business owner, and Supha Xayprasith-Mays, an entrepreneur.

Running as a Libertarian is Christian missionary and prison chaplain Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.