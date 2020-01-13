Cory Booker drops out of the presidential race

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. As the 2020 presidential primary takes shape, almost no policy is too liberal for Democrats fighting to win over their party’s base. Booker, who is expected to launch his presidential campaign in early 2019, has […]

"I will carry this fight forward — I just won’t be doing it as a candidate for president this year," Booker told supporters in an email.

(NBC NEWS)- Sen. Cory Booker. D-N.J., announced Monday he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

With his departure, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is now the only black candidate remaining in the 12-candidate Democratic primary.

“Nearly one year ago, I got in the race for president because I believed to my core that the answer to the common pain Americans are feeling right now, the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, is to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone,” he said in an email to supporters obtained by NBC News. “I’ve always believed that. I still believe that. I’m proud I never compromised my faith in these principles during this campaign to score political points or tear down others.”

“And maybe I’m stubborn, but I’ll never abandon my faith in what we can accomplish when we join together,” he continued. “I will carry this fight forward — I just won’t be doing it as a candidate for president this year. Friend, it’s with a full heart that I share this news — I’ve made the decision to suspend my campaign for president.”

