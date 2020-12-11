Congress avoids a government shutdown, looks towards COVID-19 relief talks

by: Chris Counts

WASHINGTON – A temporary government-wide funding bill has been sent to Donald Trump, by Congress, that would prevent a government shutdown at midnight.

That funding extension allows negotiators the time to move forward toward an agreement on new COVID-19 relief aid.  This allows for an extension to set a new deadline for a shutdown at midnight of next Friday.  It passed by a unanimous vote.

The House passed the bill on Wednesday, with President Trump expected to sign it before midnight.

COVID-19 relief talks are still stalled but there is an agreement by all that Congress will not adjourn for the year without first passing a long-delayed round of pandemic relief.

