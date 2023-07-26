LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is a sad day for Arkansas politics, following the news of State Treasurer Mark Lowery’s unexpected death.

Lowery had just been sworn in as Treasurer in January of this year.

His office announced his death Wednesday morning, just one day after announcing his retirement. The press release said Lowery had suffered two strokes this year, and he was set to retire Sep. 30.

Before Lowery’s new role in the Treasury Office, he spent five years in the Arkansas House of Representatives, where he represented a district in Maumelle.

“He was one of my mentors my freshman term, so part of it is the sad news of losing a friend,” State Rep. David Ray (R-Maumelle) said. “But also, it is looking back on the many noteworthy things that he accomplished as a public servant.”

Lowery is known by many as the lead sponsor of the voter ID law that passed in the 2017 session. Ray said while he was a champion for voter integrity, he was also a major ally for education in Arkansas – advocating for charter school access and improving the rights of homeschool families.

Arkansas Republican Party Executive Director Seth Mays spoke on his strong stance as a conservative.

“He was definitely a strong conservative,” Mays said. “There’s no doubt about that.”

Mays said Lowery worked hard for his roles of public service in Arkansas, originally running back when the state was blue. As it began to turn red, his career took off.

Prior to serving in the state legislature, Lowery was also the chief of staff for former Governor Mike Huckabee when he was lieutenant governor in the 90s.

“He is one of those guys, even if you disagree, you can always have a conversation with him,” Mays said. “I think that’s what I’ll remember most about Mark.”

Mays and Ray both said there is a lot to remember about Lowery: His political accomplishments on behalf of Arkansas, and the friend Arkansans had in him. His legacy leaves his colleagues touched by his strong approach to bettering the state.

“His public service was cut short, but I am going to remember Mark Lowery for all the many things that he did,” Ray said.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is tasked with appointing a replacement to fill the remainder of Lowery’s term. In the interim, the State Treasury will be run by Chief of staff Stephen Bright and Deputy Treasurer Eric Munson.