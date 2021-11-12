City of Little Rock opens to public comment on proposed ward boundaries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of Little Rock announced Friday that the discussion of proposed ward boundaries is now open for public comment.

City officials said 2020 Census data showed that the population in Little Rock grew to over 200,000 residents.

That level of growth requires the redrawing of seven ward boundaries to ensure equal representation on the board of directors, according to a press release from Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s office.

Each of the city’s wards must have approximately 28,941 residents, plus or minus 5%, which the proposed maps were drawn to meet these requirements, according to the City. The release states these maps were also created to be contiguous and inclusive.

Officials from the Arkansas Board of Apportionment released a set of interactive proposed state House and Senate district maps on Nov. 2.

These interactive maps will allow the public to input their home address to see street-level detail of the proposed districts in their community, according to officials.

The city is accepting comments starting Friday through Nov. 26. Maps for the proposed ward boundaries can be found online at LittleRock.gov.



Redistricting has been a big topic in recent weeks in the Natural State. Bills outlining the federal redistricting of Arkansas went into effect in October despite Gov. Asa Hutchinson not signing the measures. The boundaries in the bills split portions of Pulaski County among the 1st, 2nd and 4th districts.



During the assembly’s vote on the bills, Scott Jr. expressed his concern about the gerrymandering along racial lines happening in the community saying that it was “designed to dilute the voices of the residents of Little Rock.”