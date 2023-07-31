LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, CAPES, turned in the signatures they’ve been gathering for several weeks now in an effort to get the LEARNS Act on the November 2024 ballot.

They’ve been gathering signatures for several weeks and Capes Chairwoman, Veronica McClane says she’s proud of this grassroots effort.

“This is about public education, and it is so vital, and it is so important, and I’m over the moon and I’m excited, it is a relief,” McClane said.

They took all of their signatures into the Secretary of State’s Office Monday, as their deadline to submit was Monday at 5 p.m. They believe they are around 375 signatures short, but petitions went through the door at the last second so they’re waiting on the official number from the Secretary of State.

“I get a little emotional because this has been really hard. We have been fighting so hard and this is so important to so many people. Teachers have given up their summers. I’ve been working full time while doing this. It’s been late nights, early mornings, hard work, and it’s because we love public schools in Arkansas,” McClane said.