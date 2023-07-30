LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Signatures are due to the Secretary of State’s office tomorrow in the effort to get the Arkansas LEARNS Act Referendum on the November 2024 ballot.

CAPES held their final signing event today on the steps of the state Capitol.

Beth Drake signed the petition a few weeks ago.

“I feel passionate, I just recently retired as an elementary school teacher,” Drake said.

She came to see the final push.

“I feel like it’s got so many components that need to be looked at separately, I’m not saying that everything about the bill is bad, but I think there are some things that were not given enough consideration,” Drake said.

Steve Grappe, Executive Director of the Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, says they will take signatures until the very last second.

“We have cluster leaders across the state, we have 15 of them, and they’ve told us every day how many they’ve collected, but they’re sent out with these petitioners, and until they come back to them, we don’t know what that number is,” Grappe said.

They say the goal is 55,423 signatures and 3% from 50 counties, and he believes they’re very close.

“We’ve known a count all along that we’ve kept up with and so we’ve been comparing that against the numbers that we’re getting back from those counties and every time we get a county in, it exceeds the number we’ve had on our report,” Grappe said.

He says Arkansans have been collecting signatures all weekend and will continue until the deadline.

“As citizens we wanted to demand that our voices were heard,” Grappe said.

We did reach out to the Governor’s office on this and have not heard back.