LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The effort to put the Arkansas LEARNS Act up for referendum may continue based on late-night research by the group pushing for the vote.

Steve Grappe, executive director for the Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, said he believes the group has gathered the needed 54,422 signatures to place the referendum on the ballot.

Grappe noted that CAPES had analyzed its data Monday night to come to this conclusion even though the group was unsure if it had gathered the required number of signatures when submitting them to the secretary of state Monday afternoon.

“With 100 people in and out of the room, we managed to collect, notarize, sort, count, box, and deliver 6,800 signatures within a mere 5 to 6 hours Monday,” he said. “Yesterday really showcased our team’s incredible efficiency and dedication.”

There are still hurdles facing the challenge, namely a recent change by the General Assembly to how state laws can be put under review. Originally the referendum process required signatures from 15 of the 75 Arkansas counties.

At the last legislative session, that requirement was changed to require signatures from at least 3% of the 50 counties. A lawsuit has been filed against this change and is currently in court pending judicial review.

Grappe said the group had gathered signatures from 48 counties, but believes the group is operating under the 15-county rule while the lawsuit is underway.

If 75% of the signatures turned in Monday are determined to be valid by the secretary of state’s office, CAPES will have an additional 30 days for signature gather, called a cure period, once the secretary’s office releases a letter starting the process.

Grappe said canvassers were still gathering signatures on Tuesday.

CAPES began the process of putting the LEARNS Act up for voter referendum shortly after the act’s passage. It had delays beginning its petition process, however, as Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected its first two ballot title submissions.

The deadline for turning signatures in is based on the state law that the referendum must be filed within 90 days of the legislature’s adjournment.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.