Boozman officially named Ranking Member of Senate Ag Committee

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), the top Republican on the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, was formally named the Ranking Member of the committee after the Senate approved its organizing resolution.

As Ranking Member, Boozman will work with Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) in a leadership capacity for the Republicans to shape the committee’s agenda for the 117th Congress.

“The Senate Agriculture Committee has a well-deserved reputation as being among the most bipartisan on Capitol Hill. It is a place where committee members actually sit down around a table, hash out our differences and create policy that is good for American agriculture. I am confident that trend will continue as Chairwoman Stabenow and I work together to address the many challenges our agricultural producers and rural America face,” Boozman said.

Boozman highlighted that his focus will be on efforts to address the impact of the pandemic, grow the farm economy, modernize important nutrition programs and expand opportunities across rural America.

“The membership on the Republican side of the committee is eager to address these issues. We are excited to welcome two new members to the committee this Congress and look forward to working to address the concerns and needs of the ag community,” Boozman said.

For the 117th Congress, committees will have an equal number of Republicans and Democrats on each committee due to the 50-50 Senate composition.

Along with Ranking Member Boozman, Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), John Hoeven (R-ND), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), John Thune (R-SD), Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Mike Braun (R-IN) were selected to serve on U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry for the 117th Congress.