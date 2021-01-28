Boozman and Cotton defend Trump Administration’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton joined a Senate resolution expressing their shared desire to uphold the Trump administration’s Navigable Waters Protection rule.

The measure, which was started as an executive order from former Pres. Donald Trump in 2017 and finalized by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2020, replaced the Obama-era Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.

As part of a larger set of moves said by the administration to address climate change, Pres. Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a number of executive orders rolling back the Trump deregulation moves.

In a statement, Boozman said the revisions under the Trump administration were welcomed by Arkansas farmers and land owners and that he wants to new Biden administration to keep them in place.

“I fought the Obama administration’s overreaching WOTUS rule and worked to overturn it,” he noted. “Arkansans have a vested interest in preserving our land and ensuring clean water, so the Trump administration’s Navigable Waters Protection rule was welcome relief given that it follows the Congressional intent of the Clean Water Act and trusts states and local governments to protect waters within their jurisdiction. I’ve joined my colleagues to tell the Biden administration to maintain this rule, in this form, to give confidence to Arkansans and all Americans that another federal power-grab is not forthcoming.”

Cotton echoed the senior senator, saying Arkansas residents did not want to go back to previous “heavy-handed” regulations.

“The Navigable Water Protection rule preserves our waterways while respecting the livelihoods of farmers and the rights of private landowners. They can’t afford a return to the heavy-handed WOTUS rule of the Obama-era—and we won’t allow it,” he said. “If the Biden administration wants to protect clean water and America’s agriculture producers, it should let the Navigable Water Protection Rule stand.”

The Arkansas duo joined 23 other senators, all Republicans from heavily rural states, in the resolution.