LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two bills introduced into the Arkansas legislature on Tuesday about car tags and the property tax for disabled vets could help Arkansas residents save money if they become law.

CAR TAGS

Representative Frances Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced a bill to extend the time allowed for auto registration from 30 to 60 days. This would also apply to title transfers or any similar exchanges.

If it passes, the legislation would also extend the period Arkansas motorists can run temporary tags to 60 days.

Cavenaugh is listed as the chief financial officer for the Cavenaugh Auto Group on the legislature website.

PROPERTY TAX

Also filed Tuesday was a bill looking to enlarge the property tax exemption for disabled veterans. Introduced by Rep. Charlene Fite (R-Van Buren) and co-sponsored by Sen. David Wallace (R-Leachville), the bill would allow the state’s homestead property tax exemption to extend to disabled veterans, their surviving spouse and their children.

The homestead credit was instituted by Amendment 79 in 2000, allowing a $375 property credit for a homeowner’s principal place of residence. It also puts limits on the amount taxes can increase each year.

Legislators have until Jan. 23 to file most legislation, with later deadlines for proposed constitutional amendments and lottery-funded scholarships of Feb. 8. The final filing deadline is for appropriation bills on Feb. 27, which can be extended.