Bernie Sanders to ‘assess’ presidential bid

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to assess his 2020 presidential campaign with his supporters after losing primaries in three states on Tuesday, his campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said in a statement Wednesday morning.

“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away,” Shakir said following Sanders’ losses in Florida, Illinois and Arizona to former Vice President Joe Biden, according to NBC News’ projections. “Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.”

“In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable,” Shakir continued.

Former Vice President Joe Biden swept the three states that held primaries Tuesday: Florida, Illinois and Arizona. Biden has 315 more delegates than Sanders — 1,132 to Sanders’ 817. Before his victories Tuesday, Biden had a 154-delegate lead over Sanders.

