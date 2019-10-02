Bernie Sanders cancels campaign events after medical procedure for blocked artery

Sanders, who is 78, has canceled all of his campaign events “until further notice,” his campaign said in a statement.

NBC News – 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was hospitalized Tuesday in Las Vegas and underwent a significant medical procedure after a blockage was found in one of his arteries, his campaign said Wednesday.

Sanders, who is 78, has canceled all of his campaign events “until further notice.”

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted,” Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to the Sanders campaign, said in a statement.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates,” Weaver added.

More on the story here:

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/bernie-sanders-undergoes-medical-procedure-blocked-artery-n1061171