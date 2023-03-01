LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas lawmakers took to the court Wednesday night to raise money for charity.

State senators played against state representatives in the “Hoops for Kids’ Sake” charity basketball game. The Senate took the win for the fifth year in a row.

Proceeds from the game benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas and Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit dedicated to creating one-on-one mentoring relationships with youths in need.

Since the game’s inception in 2013, it has raised more than $200,000.