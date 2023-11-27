LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas lawmaker representing its third district is just back from a trip to Antarctica.

Rep. Steve Womack (AR-03) said Monday that he had led a congressional delegation with fellow members of the House Appropriations Committee to see research and projects in the region under the committee’s jurisdiction. The trip provided the Womack and representatives Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX) with an overview of Antarctic region operations.

Womack stated the trip was both informative and a once-in-a-lifetime experience due to the people and operations the group met and saw.

“My colleagues and I spent our Thanksgiving there to show appreciation to the Americans—some of whom are proud Arkansans—conducting the science and research vital to our country,” Womack said. “I’m incredibly grateful to these people representing the greatest nation in the world while working in some of the most extreme conditions on Earth.”

While there, Womack met with several Arkansans serving in the Antarctic project, including two from his district.

Congressman Womack displays the American flag at the South Pole with Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), and Tony Gonzales (R-TX).

Congressman Womack displays the Arkansas flag with Arkansans serving in the United States Antarctic Program (USAP). Travis Ribordy, a Fleet Operator from Fort Smith, and Aaron Rye, a firefighter from Bentonville, are both Third Congressional District Arkansans. Other Arkansans working in Antarctica include Cody Spillane, Matthew Eisele, Jason Jarmon, and Brice Jackson.

The members of the delegation met with senior leadership from the National Science Foundation to understand the current projects within the Office of Polar Programs focused on the U.S. Antarctic program. They traveled to New Zealand and Antarctica to witness ongoing program efforts and conduct oversight of field operations across Antarctica.