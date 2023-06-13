LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A case brought against congressional redistricting in Arkansas is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.

An appeal in a lawsuit challenging new congressional districts in Arkansas was filed with the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday.

The appeal comes after the lawsuit was dismissed by the Arkansas Supreme Court, ruling that the opponents failed to document intent to dilute Black voters.

The original lawsuit claimed that new congressional district lines drawn in 2021 dilute the influence of Black voters in the Little Rock area.

Attorney Richard Mays is representing some of the plaintiffs in the appeal and he spoke on the Arkansas Supreme Court’s dismissal.

“The Voting Rights Act says a person cannot take any action when the result discriminates against the minority,” Mays said. “They didn’t look at the result, they looked at what we could prove about the intent, but it’s very difficult to prove the intent, especially when the legislature who passed the law is saying they didn’t intend to discriminate.”

Mays said he and his plaintiffs are also encouraged by the Supreme Court ruling in the recent Alabama case.