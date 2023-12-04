LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new law in Arkansas dealing with library books for minors is now causing concern for the Pulaski County Special School District.

The district spokesperson said students are not currently able to utilize their free tech cards to the Central Arkansas Library System’s digital materials.

Act 372 was written to allow library employees to face criminal penalties for distributing books to minors that are found to be obscene for children. Sponsors of the law, for months now, have said this is an effort to protect children from harmful material at arms-reach in their libraries.

That section of the law was placed on hold by a federal judge based on a lawsuit filed by libraries, including CALS. Libraries have expressed publicly that they feel books are being attacked for political purposes, rather than out of concern for children.

“I’m confident that if the Pulaski County Special School District looks at that timeline established by the judge, they can be sure that they can restore these cards to the 12,000 cards that we stand eager to hand out,” CALS Executive Director Nate Coulter said.

KARK 4 News reached out to the lead sponsor of the bill, Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Jonesboro) for comment and got no response at the time of this story’s publication. He did previously write in an editorial in the Democrat-Gazette, though, that the law does not apply to digital materials. He referenced comments by Attorney General Tim Griffin that reflected the same information.

Co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Justin Gonzalez (R-Okolona) also told KARK 4 News that restricting digital access by districts was not the intent of the law. He added that several other districts are still using their tech cards without any legal problems.

Coulter, who plays a significant role in the lawsuit against Act 372, told KARK 4 News that he believes this is an unintended error made in the law that he already found many faults in, however, he believes districts like PCSSD should keep in mind the temporary injunction placed on this section of the law to begin with.

“This is an example- I think- of an ill-conceived law that has had an effect that may or not have been anticipated,” Coulter said.

He said a permanent decision on the law is expected to come in October of 2024 at the latest unless the state files an appeal in the summer.

The spokesperson for PCSSD declined to provide an interview or any statement, but she did acknowledge the ongoing conversations in leadership for the district over tech cards and what the next steps should be within the district, as they determine how best to follow the current law.