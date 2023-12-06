LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas legislators are taking a closer look at the discrepancy between expired tags and registered vehicles.

The Joint House and Senate Transportation Committee met Wednesday to hear from the Department of Finance and Administration about the current numbers.

The DFA reported that 269,113 temporary tags have been issued in 2023. There have only been 141,363 total registrations this year, however.

DFA Revenue Commissioner Charlie Collins said this can be for several reasons, as multiple temporary tags can be given for one vehicle due to damage or when cars are test-driven overnight. In the report, the DFA officials did acknowledge, though, that sometimes it’s simply drivers not registering their vehicles or paying the sales tax.

“It’s difficult to try to associate the number of temp tags issued and the number of cars registered and try to make an exact estimate,” Collins said.

A new law, Act 41 of 2023, that gives drivers 60 days to register their vehicles after purchasing, rather than 30. The spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Scott Hardin, said they have not seen the number of cars needing to be registered decrease significantly since that point, though. He said he is hopeful as this law is in effect over time, they will start to see a difference, considering it just went into effect Aug. 1.

The DFA also showed the revenue based on sales tax from vehicles in the state:

2023 Total year to date – $466,560,279.04

Sales tax collected New Arkansas Dealer – $228,943,643.22

Sales tax collected Used Arkansas Dealer – $109,337,661.05

Sales tax Used Arkansas non-dealer – $23,079,747.30

Sales tax collected New Out of State Dealer – $59,111,299.21

Sales tax collected Used Out of State Dealer – $37,527,147.36

Sales tax Used Out of State non-dealer – $8,560,780.90

Representative RJ Hawk (R-Bryant) was in the meeting Wednesday and said he was shocked to learn about the revenue that comes in from sales tax on cars, as well as the discrepancy between expired tags and registered vehicles.

He said in the next session he would support a measure that gives Arkansans the chance to pay sales tax at the point that they purchase their vehicle, in an effort to lower the number of cars with expired temporary tags.

“When you look at the number of temporary tags that are issued every year versus the number of people that register, it’s almost two to one,” Hawk said. “We’ve got to figure out what we’ve got to do to get those temporary tags into registrations in the state of Arkansas.”