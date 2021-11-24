Arkansas lawmakers schedule meeting to approve new state redistricting plans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lawmakers will meet next week to consider adopting new plans for redistricting state House and Senate seats for Arkansas.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who serves as Chairman of the Board of Apportionment, has called the meeting for Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Old Supreme Courtroom.

The meeting is being called following a 30-day public comment period following the release in October of the new plans for redistricting for the Arkansas General Assembly.

The Board of Apportionment has added interactive maps at MyDistricting.Arkansas.gov to give state residents the chance to see the proposed districting plans.

Last month, the state legislature passed plans for the redistricting of the four Arkansas seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hutchinson did not sign the bills for that redistricting plan, which split Pulaski County among three different districts. Even without the governor’s signature, the bill is still set to take effect on January 11.