Arkansas lawmakers give final OK to ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have sent Gov. Asa Hutchinson legislation that loosens the state’s restrictions on using lethal force in self-defense.

The House on Wednesday voted 72 to 23 for the bill, which removes the state’s duty to retreat before using deadly force.

The Senate approved the measure last month. A similar bill stalled in the Legislature two years ago, but the measure this year has moved more easily after groups that opposed it said they were neutral to the latest version.

The governor has not said whether he supports the legislation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories