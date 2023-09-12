LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas lawmakers announced the filing of a new Freedom of Information Act bill with specific focuses.
In a press conference, Sen. Bart Hester announced the filing of a new FOIA bill, SB10.
The senator stated that the new bill is aimed specifically at the security of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
“We look forward to passing this bill which will immediately ensure the safety of our governor and her family,” Hester stated.
Hester said that SB10 will have the same language regarding security as SB9.
More information on the bill can be found on the Arkansas legislature’s website.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.