LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lawmakers from both sides of the isle came together Friday afternoon to show where they worked together this past legislative session.

The Future Caucus of Arkansas held a press conference to announce 39 bipartisan bills passed in 2023, all sponsored by members under the age of 45.

Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R-Clarksville) said that this is an example of legislators coming together to find common solutions, despite different beliefs.

“We’re not about finding common ground, it’s more about finding common solutions,” Pilkington said.

The bills that passed focus on a wide range of issues.

Co-Chair of the caucus and Democrat State Rep. Jamie Scott (D-North Little Rock) talked about one of her bills that passed with bipartisan support. It is known as the CROWN Act and fights against discrimination that minorities in Arkansas face based on their hairstyle.

“There are a lot of battles that I fight down here that we are not going to win,” Scott said. “My party’s in the super minority, but there are some issues that I can raise across the aisle.”

Rep. Pilkington also discussed his data centers bill, which is now law. The law provides sales and uses tax exemptions for data centers.

Additionally, Pilkington noted a bill that is now law, sponsored by another Future Caucus member, Rep. Austin McCollum. The law helps more people get to work and modifies the occupational licensure process for anyone coming out of state.

“We do not have to necessarily agree on why we are supporting the issue, but if we agree on a policy that we think moves the state forward, that is what we are going to go after,” Pilkington said.

Pilkington added that there are some bipartisan bills that the members are already thinking about for next session that will continue helping the next generation of Arkansans. He said he hopes this encourages young people in the state to start getting involved in politics, as well.