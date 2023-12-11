LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several Arkansas legislators traded handing down laws for handing out toys on Monday.

The annual Christmas at the Capitol event invited children in the state’s foster care system and Division of Youth Services custody to the Capitol for a Christmas celebration and gift giveaway.

Several lawmakers like Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said there’s no better time to focus on the things that matter, like giving.

“This season at the Capitol is the best time at the Capitol,” Sanders said. “People are happy and generous and giving and cooperative and it is a beautiful thing to see.”

Kids were treated with games, books and more while adults spoke about the Natural State’s youth services.

Several youth organizations were present at the event, including Project Zero and Save the Children.