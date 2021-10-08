Arkansas House rejects ban on employee vaccine disclosures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have rejected legislation that would have prevented businesses from requiring employees to say whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The majority-Republican House on Friday voted 41-46 to defeat Senate Bill 731, which would have created a “right of privacy” for employees and contractors regarding their vaccination status.

The proposal would allow employees to sue under the state’s civil rights law for any violations.

The bill is among several targeting employer vaccine requirements that have dominated a session that was intended to focus on congressional redistricting.

The General Assembly did move forward on that effort, approving a new redistricting plan Thursday that would divide Pulaski County between three different congressional districts.

The measure has been sent to Governor Asa Hutchinson, who said he will review the plan and make a decision in the coming week on whether or not to sign it into law.