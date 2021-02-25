Arkansas House panel rejects health care objections measure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas House panel has rejected legislation that would have allowed medical providers to refuse to treat someone because of their religious or moral beliefs.

The House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee voted 8 to 10 on the proposal Thursday.

The measure said health care workers and institutions have the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience.

The Senate approved the bill earlier this month.

Opponents of the bill said it was too broad and would allow discrimination against patients.

Supporters said it would protect health care workers from being forced to perform something against their conscience.