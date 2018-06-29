Arkansas Gubernatorial Candidates Debate Video Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R- Arkansas), Jared Henderson (D-Gubernatorial Candidate) and Mark West (L-Gubernatorial Candidate) met in Eureka Springs Friday for the first gubernatorial debate, hosted by the Arkansas Press Association.

Topic One: Tort Reform

The debate started with the topic of tort reform.

Hutchinson says he's not thrilled with the exact language, but has always been a fan of tort reform.

"I'm going to look at that more closely," says Hutchinson.

He says intends to announce on how he will vote later this fall.

Henderson says it's pretty clear and easy for him to be against the measure. He says he's a fan of tort reform, but says there are better ways than the current measure.

West says he's against the measure.

"It clearly violates the concept of the separation of powers," says West.

Topic Two: Work Requirement

Arkansas is the first state to implement a work, job training, or volunteer requirement for Medicaid recipients under 50 years old. There are some exceptions, such as disability or caring for dependent children.

Jared Henderson calls it a "bad policy". He says he's not for proposals that apply the this to Medicaid because of internet connectivity.

Hutchinson says the work requirement is the direction we need to go in for the state, and to put a work requirement on the able-bodied is the right thing to do.

"If you're able-bodied: contribute," says Hutchinson.

West says he doesn't like the reliance on federal money.

"What if we get an administration in that realizes this is a bad idea?" West asks. "Taxes will have to increase. It sounds like just another corporate subsidy."

Topic Three: Tax Rate

In March, Gov. Hutchinson proposed cutting the top individual tax rate from 6.9 percent to 6 percent. The proposal would give a tax cut for residents who make $75,000 a year or more.

On Friday, Hutchinson says that's been his singular focus in terms of tax cuts.

West says he favors tax cuts as long they are considered "revenue neutral". He claims there's a spending problem at the capitol, and proposes to put a committee together.

Henderson said while he's glad he's seen previous rounds of tax relief, he doesn't think changing the tax rate for the top percent makes the most sense. He claims that there are better ways to spend money. Henderson says he doesn't believe that access to Medicaid is what's holding people back, but what is holding people back is poverty and lack of great teachers.

"$180 million dollars, that's enough to give every teacher a raise," says Henderson.

Topic Four: Teacher Pay

Numbers from a National Education Association report shows that nationally, Arkansas has dropped from 39th to 42nd when it comes to average teacher salaries, which is around $48,000 per year.

All three candidates are for increasing teacher pay.

Henderson says a salary raise would be a good idea.

"Investing in teachers is the single most-important thing we can do," says Henderson. "Have to have great educators in every classroom."

Henderson says compensation is one aspect, and says we can go even further to childhood poverty rates.

West says they all value teachers, but asks what about the areas where it's not logistically sound to put teachers.

"Let's work on infrastructure and internet in rural school districts, expand ability to reach students," says West.

Hutchinson says his administration has increased teacher pay twice.

"We have to continue to invest in our teachers," says Hutchinson.

He says he has a goal of increasing the minimum salary for those with a bachelor's degree by 13 percent, which would go up to $36,000. He says this would make Arkansas teachers the highest paid in the region.

Topic Five: Ethics Rules and Restoring Faith in State Government

Henderson says ethics is one of the top topics.

"We've seen a few small measures from the Senate," says Henderson.

He says there are simple things to do to improve transparency and accountability. He has seven ethics proposals, including regulating dark money. He says he looks forward to seeing Hutchinson's plan.

Hutchinson says it's troubling for him to see a lack of confidence and confidence breached.

"It's a people problem," says Hutchinson. "You can pass all the rules you want to, but still violate. Sen. John Woods passed the last ethics bill we had."

He did not specifically mention his nephew, St. Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, who is accused of taking bribes from a lobbyist. He is not currently facing charges.

Hutchinson says they've eliminated the General Improvement Fund, increased fining authority, the Plant Board has more authority and has eliminated duplication of PACs controlled by one individual.

West says lawmakers owe that bribe back to the people of Arkansas and the bill passed needs to be up for repeal.

"The proposals that we're seeing right now are all Senate rules, and basically the police policing the police," says West. "We really need to put teeth, laws that address this."

Topic Six: Highway Funding

There is a proposal from the Tax Reform and Relief Task Force to raise tobacco tax to fund Arkansas highways.

West wants no income taxes, just voluntary taxes.

"I have to drive these roads myself," says West. "I don't have a driver because I'm a Libertarian."

Henderson says highway funding is one of the things he asked about most by voters. He suggests it be put in front of voters, but the leadership needs to put concrete plans on the table. He doesn't want to raise the tax burden, but still create revenue taxes through fuel taxes and cigarette taxes.

Hutchinson says we're short on highway funding every year, and we need a new highway plan.

"Its important people of Arkansas can vote on a highway plan," says Hutchinson. "I can't think of anything more Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican."

Topic Six: FOI Under Legislative Attack

West recommends the legislature record everything, from a committee to closed-door committee. He says citizen journalism needs to be protected as well, that people should have the right to record law enforcement doing something bad.

"Right now, we have two Arkansas," says West. "One set of laws for the governed and another set for the government."

Hutchinson says there doesn't need to be any changes to weaken the current sunshine law. He says the task force is currently looking at potential changes. He applauds the Arkansas Senate for considering live streaming. He says the Freedom of Information Law is important and he supports it.

Henderson says he supports the law, but is hesitant to make any changes that would hinder transparency.

"Laws like this are an example of what makes this country unique and special," says Henderson.

Closing Statements

West says he appreciates the opportunity to be invited as a Libertarian.

"The sun will come up tomorrow if you vote Libertarian," says West.

He says his big goal is to make taxes really low for everyone.

Henderson says one big focus is education in the Delta.

"Our kids shouldn't know that they're not getting a fair shot based on their zip code," says Henderson.

He also wants to focus on poverty and small business creation.

Hutchinson says things are not perfect, but means they have the opportunity. He says he wants to work to grow job skill training, reading initiative, equitable education.

He also says the industry is growing in Arkansas.

Hutchinson also mentioned computer coding, saying Arkansas is number one in computer science education. He hopes to expand STEM education with cybersecurity training.