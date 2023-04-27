LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group of Arkansans is up against the clock in its efforts to try and repeal the LEARNS Act.

Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) re-submitted its referendum to Attorney General Tim Griffin Thursday, hoping to leave the fate of LEARNS in the hands of voters.

Griffin rejected the proposal a few days ago based on concerns over the title, but he will now have to make a decision again on the new proposal.

If the referendum is approved and the petition gets enough signatures (approximately 55,000), it could go on the November 2024 ballot.

The organizer of the group first said that concerns stemmed around vouchers, repealing the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, the impacts on rural schools and how they will afford the teacher raises.

We reached out to the spokesperson for Gov. Sarah Sanders for comment on these efforts. She said.

“The Governor spoke about LEARNS for two years while campaigning and promised to deliver bold, transformational reforms to our education system and that’s exactly what the people of Arkansas elected her to do. She is happy that LEARNS is now law and that every kid, no matter their zip code, will have access to a quality education and a lifetime of opportunity.”